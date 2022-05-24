Plans afoot to promote paragliding in Karimnagar

Test rides recently conducted at scenic LMD

Paragliding, an adventure sport, allows one to enjoy a bird’s eye view of a picturesque locale. | Photo Credit: Representational photo

A group of adventure sports enthusiasts are mulling to introduce paragliding at the scenic surroundings of the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) in the town to allow the adrenaline junkies to explore the exhilarating aerial ride experience.

To assess the wind speed, topography and other aspects, a trained paraglider from Hyderabad with a proven track record in the adventure sport conducted test rides near the LMD site recently, sources said.

Those behind the idea are making vigorous efforts to see to it that paragliding is introduced in Karimnagar, which is endowed with the scenic LMD and a large pool of adventure enthusiasts, at the earliest in compliance with the stipulated norms.