ADVERTISEMENT

Plans afoot to make TGSRTC the leading public transport entity in the country, says Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

Published - July 02, 2024 08:33 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

A major recruitment drive envisaging filling of 3,035 posts, including drivers, shramiks and mechanics in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), will be taken up through Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) in a transparent manner, said Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

ADVERTISEMENT

A job calendar will be announced soon to fill up the vacancies in a time-bound manner, he said.

Speaking to the media in Karimnagar on Tuesday, the minister thanked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for taking a slew of decisions to strengthen the TGSRTC and fill up the vacancies. The Congress government has already provided more than 1,000 jobs to the kin of deceased employees of the TGSRTC on compassionate grounds, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the State government is providing funds to the TGSRTC to reimburse free travel by women in the corporation’s buses. The TGSRTC surpassed 100% occupancy rate. In addition to the buses already purchased, plans are afoot to add another 2,000 buses to the fleet of the TGSRTC, the minister noted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The government already implemented Pay Revision Commission (PRC) with 21% fitment for the TGSRTC employees. The TGSRTC hospital at Tarnaka in Hyderabad is being upgraded into a super-specialty hospital, he said, adding that renewed focus was laid on resolving the remaining pending issues of the employees with utmost priority to their welfare.

Earlier, the minister felicitated the Zilla Parishad chairperson, ZPTC members and MPPs on successful completion of their term 2019-2024 at a meeting held in the Zilla Parishad conference hall in Karimnagar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US