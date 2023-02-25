Planning Board V-C urges Centre to part with some Defence land for road-widening

February 25, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B. Vinod Kumar has requested the Centre to transfer part of Cantonment land to the State Government so that road-widening and construction of flyovers is taken up to decongest NH-44 and NH-163 passing through Hyderabad.

In a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday, he said transfer of some portions of the Defence land to the State Government was necessary to ease traffic, particularly that was moving out of Hyderabad on the Kanyakumari-Srinagar and Hyderabad-Karimnagar Rajiv Rahadari.

Stating that the present road traffic situation across all major cities in the country was a matter of concern with increasing population and vehicles, Mr. Vinod Kumar said it was resulting in long travel time, increased air pollution and significant reduction in quality of life for citizens.

The State Government had taken up construction of elevated corridors on the lines of PVNR elevated express-way that connects Mehdipatnam to Airport connecting Bowenpally to Kompally (NH-44) and connecting Amberpet Road No.6 to CPRI Medipally (NH-163). The State Government was also planning more such elevated corridors on all major routes connecting Hyderabad to the rest of Telangana, but there were numerous issues that were preventing the State from implementing the projects.