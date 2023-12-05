Planning Board V-C, several Corporation chairmen quit

December 05, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST - hyderabad

Several chairpersons of State Corporations including vice-chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar have tendered resignation to their posts on Monday following the change of guard in the State. They sent their resignation letters to the Chief Secretary.

Other chairpersons who put in their papers include Dudimetla Balraj Yadav, S. Ravinder Singh, Vasudeva Reddy, Manne Krishnak, Gellu Srinivas Yadav, Palle Ravi Kumar Goud, Patimeedi Janganmohan Rao, Anil Kurmachalam, Gajjela Nagesh, Mede Rajiv Sagar, Anjaneyulu Goud, Y. Sathish Reddy, Ramachandra Naik, Guduri Praveen, Valya Naik, S. Bharat Kumar, Juluri Gowri Shankar and others.

Before sending their resignation letters, they called on working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao in Telangana Bhavan. They thanked the outgoing Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for giving them an opportunity and assured to work for strengthening the party under the directions of KCR, KTR and T. Harish Rao.

Meanwhile, secretary-general of the party K. Keshava Rao said in a statement that the BRS government had implemented several development and welfare programmes winning accolades from other States and countries. He stated that there was need to study the reasons for people favouring Congress this time and the party would review its performance including shortcomings.