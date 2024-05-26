Plan to set up petrol bunk under the aegis of transgender persons on anvil

In a move to make transgender persons financially self-reliant, the district administration has drawn up an ambitious plan to set up a petrol bunk under the aegis of a group of transgender persons in the textile town of Sircilla soon.

The plan is all set to take concrete shape with the government departments concerned finalising the modalities for setting up of the petrol bunk on the bypass road near the medical college in the textile town at an estimated cost of ₹3 crore.

Permission has been accorded for the petrol pump by a State-owned oil company, sources said.

Thanks to the initiative of Collector Anuraag Jayanti, the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens and Transgender persons firmed up a plan to impart skill development training to transgender persons to promote entrepreneurship among them, sources added.

Identity cards have been issued to as many as 25 transgender persons under this initiative to enable them to access various welfare schemes as per the provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.