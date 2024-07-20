GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plan to school children at Anganwadis up to Class 3 will discourage enrolment: MLC

Published - July 20, 2024 08:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The proposal to school children up to Class 3 in Anganwadis on the line of playschools will not strengthen government schools; it will only discourage government school enrolment, MLC (Teachers’) Alugubelli Narsireddy said on Saturday, reacting to a suggestion by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to improve school education system.

Mr. Revanth Reddy on Friday suggested that education experts and Principal Secretary (Education) Burra Venkatesham deliberate and prepare proposals on the idea of ‘schooling children up to Class 3 in Anganwadis’.

Parents are sending their children, aged 3 to 5, to private schools because government schools do not have kindergarten classes. “This is the reason for the poor enrolment in public schools. I had proposed the needed reforms several times, but the previous government ignored them,” Mr. Narsireddy said in a statement.

According to him, education of children up to Class 3 through Anganwadis promotes the National Education Policy-2020 and defeats the government school education system.

“It is the Centre’s plan to privatise education through NEP. It is also the NEP that says kindergarten and Classes 1 and 2 education should be taken up through Anganwadis. The Chief Minister’s ideas appears to be in line with NEP,” he alleged.

Instead, Mr. Narsireddy suggested that school education in Telangana should assume a “Telangana model” and it needs a “reorganisation”.

