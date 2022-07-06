Plan to roll 2.5 crore seed balls this year

Last year, SHGs of Mahabubnagar made 2 crore seed balls and entered the Guinness Book of World Records. | Photo Credit: Representational picture

July 06, 2022 05:05 IST

The administration of Mahabubnagar district has asked the women self-help groups to set a new record in rolling seed balls this year by making 2.5 crore of them to improve green cover. Last year, they made 2 crore seed balls and entered the Guinness Book of World Records by making them a longest sentence with the seed balls.

Complimenting the women for their contribution in improving the green cover in the district by rolling the seed balls without any remuneration, with the inputs such as soil, manure and seed provided by the district administration, District Collector S. Venkata Rao said the role of women was invaluable. He spoke to the women at the one-day training for the SHG mandal samakhya leaders on seedball rolling at Mahabubnagar on Tuesday.

Mr. Venkata Rao said awareness would be created on environment and Haritha Haaram among children from Anganwadi to High School level this year so that they too could take part in seedball rolling and broadcasting. They would know the importance of green cover with their involvement in the seedball rolling, he said.

Those trained at Mahabubnagar would in turn conduct training at mandal and village level. Officials of the Forest Department have been asked to identify hillocks with sparse or no green cover so that the seedballs could be broadcast there on priority basis.

Project Director of DRDA Yadaiah, District Forest Officer Ganga Reddy, Additional PD Sharada, Zilla Samakhya president Surekha and others participated in the training programme.