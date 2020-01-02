Plan to fake a burglary backfires, jewellers arrested

The plan of two gold merchants to cheat the bankers and evade paying the loan amount by staging a fake burglary backfired. They were arrested and 700 grams of gold and 6 kilograms of silver ornaments worth ₹ 11.70 lakhs were seized from their possession.

Kasula Mahesh (35) and his brother Kasula Bhaskar (34) of Jammikunta town were running a jewellery shop in the town and incurred huge debts from various banks for the purchase of ornaments. Incidentally, they also took Mudra loan from a bank. The accused planned to evade the repayment of bank loans and planned a burglary of their shop.

Accordingly, the accused shifted all the gold and silver ornaments and staged a burglary of the shop on December 31 and then lodged a complaint with the Jammikunta police. The police, who visited the spot, got suspicious over the way the burglary took place, including the breaking of alimarah etc. Sensing that the burglary was not done by professionals, the police investigated further and observed the CCTV footage and found the role of the accused brothers.

When the police interrogated them separately, the accused confessed to committing the offence only to avoid repayment of the bank loans and claim insurance amount.

Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy congratulated the police for detection of the crime within 24 hours and rewarded them at a press conference on Thursday. The police officials involved in the detection of the crime include Additional DCP (admin) Chandramohan, Huzurabad ACP Srinivas Rao, Jammikunta Inspector Srujan Reddy, Huzurabad rural inspector Kiran, CCS ACP K Srinivas and others.