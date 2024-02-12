Plan to change State emblem a conspiracy against Telangana history: Vinod Kumar

February 12, 2024 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader B.Vinod Kumar has accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of conspiring to wipe out Telangana history with his decision to change the State emblem, giving rise to the suspicion that he is working on the directions of anti-Telangana forces.

His decision to remove the welcome arch of the Kakatiya era and Charminar from the State’s official emblem branding them as signs of two political systems instead of history and example of communal harmony indicated that he was playing into the hands of anti-Telangana forces, Mr. Vinod Kumar said here on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference along with BRS leaders Ch. Rajesh and Roop Singh Naik, the former MP from Karimnagar and former vice-chairman of the State Planning Board mentioned that the Kakatiya dynasty had ruled most parts of the South India in the 11th and 12th Century AD and the rule was pro-poor.

It was they who designed and constructed thousands of minor irrigation tanks as part of their chain-link tank system and constructed major lakes such as Pakala, Ramappa, Laknavaram, Ghanpur, Singasamudram, Panagal, Udayasamudram and others which continue to be the lifeline of the farming community till date. After formation of Telangana, statehood movement leader K.Chandrasekhar Rao had revived and restored the tanks of Kakatiya era.

Mr. Vinod Kumar pointed out that the welcome arch of the Kakatiya era and Charminar were used in the design of State’s official emblem as they were signs of the history of this region just as the lions on the Sarnath Stupa and Ashoka Chakra were used for the official emblem of the country after Independence.

Cautioning that the people Telangana would not keep quiet on the efforts being made to remove the two historic signs from the State emblem, the BRS leader said the efforts were on the lines of destruction of Telangana language, culture, agriculture and history by the rulers of Seemandhra after formation of Andhra Pradesh by forcibly merging Telangana/Hyderabad with Andhra.

Suggesting the Chief Minister to maintain the dignity of his position and not heed anti-Telangana forces, the BRS leader asked Ministers from combined Warangal district Konda Surekha and D. Seethakka as also Ponnam Prabhakar, P. Srinivasa Reddy, T. Nageswara Rao, D. Sridhar Babu, M. Vikramarka Bhatti, C. Damodar Rajanarsimha, Jupally Krishna Rao, K. Venkat Reddy and N. Uttam Kumar Reddy to reject the proposal in the Cabinet.