Plan to admit TRS MLAs in BJP in Nadda’s presence at Munugode

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has said that the public meeting of BJP president J.P. Nadda in Munugode on Monday was cancelled only because the party stood exposed after its abortive attempt to poach four TRS MLAs

“The plan was to take the four MLAs for a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP general secretary in-charge of organisation B.L. Santosh at New Delhi and admit them in the party in the presence of Mr. Nadda at Munugode the next day, Mr. Rao told reporters in an informal chat here on Wednesday.

The three mediators who were involved in the conspiracy shared explosive material with the MLAs prior to their arrest. This way the BJP had toppled nine elected State governments in the past. The MLAs were given a clear mandate to ensure the victory of BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy in the bypoll.

He said attracting leaders to the BJP from other parties was always the game plan of BJP. Thus, the byelection in Munugode was imposed on people by leadership from BJP. “The party wanted to win the election and create an impact to engineer defections from other parties”.

Another method, he said the BJP employed was to encourage launch of new parties to dent the vote bank of TRS. “That is how the BJP has left two arrows on us”, he remarked referring to the emergence of YSR Telangana and Bahujan Samaj Party. The BJP backed such parties with men and material.

It was also the known strategy of BJP to polarise voters on communal lines. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and other Hindu organisations played part for the BJP in different forms. But, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was too smart as he was himself a master strategist in the game.

Mr. Rao said the cancellation of Mr. Nadda’s meeting and Mr. Amit Shah shying away from campaign showed the BJP had given up hopes on its victory at Munugode. On the other hand, the situation was always favourable for TRS and the party only consolidated its position in electioneering.

He asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to clarify why Gujarat was not included in the Bharat Jodo yatra of the latter. It was strange that Rahul Gandhi was not going to a State which was home to the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister. By not going, the Congress had shown that it was not interested in the ensuing Assembly elections in Gujarat or taking on Modi. The TRS, however, will take him head on.