‘Place all Polavaram project details in public’

Speakers at a webinar organised by the CPI(M) Bhadrachalam town committee on Monday evening sought all the facts related to study of backwater and other effects on Bhadrachalam town due to the upcoming Polavaram project in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh be made public.

They demanded that the persons at the helm should disclose all the details pertaining to the possible backwater effects such as flooding of low-lying areas and displacement of people in and around Bhadrachalam owing to the construction of Polavaram dam.

Some of the speakers suggested that the existing flood bank along the Godavari in Bhadrachalam be expanded to prevent recurring flooding of low-lying colonies in the temple town.

They flayed both the State and Central governments for allegedly neglecting the development of the temple town.

According to party sources, Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Manch (AARM) chairman and former MP Dr Midiam Babu Rao, CPI(M) State committee member B Ravi Kumar, town committee secretary Swamy and others addressed the online seminar.