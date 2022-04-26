PK’s mark to be visible on TRS plenary today 

Leaders likely to demand KCR to enter national politics

Leaders likely to demand KCR to enter national politics

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) delegates are likely to demand the Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao to officially take plunge into national politics with all the vigour and several senior leaders are getting ready to use the plenary platform to endorse their demand as that of the party cadre.

The plenary being held with 3,000 delegates is likely to be dominated with discussions on the failures of the BJP government at the Centre and the need for KCR to present an alternative political and development plan to the country.

The most awaited moment of the plenary is always the concluding speech of KCR, who uses his wit loaded with Telangana dialect to undermine the opposition even as he infuses seriousness into his speech selling developmental dreams ensuring rapt attention from delegates.

This plenary, however, is likely to carry the stamp of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) on KCR’s speech as the organisation generally works out minute details with regard to political resolutions and the larger message to be sent out from the platform. “So unlike previous years where KCR’s mark was visible this time it will be Prashant Kishor,” a senior leader said adding “We are keenly waiting to hear him on how lays the election roadmap for us.”

The day-long plenary is likely to pass 11 resolutions with a focus on soured centre-state relations, the discriminatory attitude of the Centre towards Telangana, fuel prices, farmers’ issues and the rising communal tensions in the country. Those concerning the state include the job notifications, Dalita Bandhu and other welfare schemes.

The CM is likely to explain in detail his initiation of the third front and the subsequent meetings with the leaders of various political parties including Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackery and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, Sharad Pawar.

The 3,000 delegates are likely to be given the roadmap for election preparations in the run-up to elections next year. Will he acknowledge the setbacks in the recent bypolls is to be seen but he is expected to go all out against the state BJP leaders in the tone and tenor that only KCR can deliver.