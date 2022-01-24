PJTSAU V-C elected to universities body

Vice-Chancellor of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) V. Praveen Rao has been elected as the secretary-general of the Indian Agricultural Universities Association (IAUA) for 2022.

His election took place at IAUA’S meeting held on December 20 in Birsa Agricultural University at Ranchi. The universities body acts as a liaison between the agricultural universities, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Central and State Governments.

According to a press release, the association formed in 1967 has 4 Central, 4 deemed to be, 44 State agricultural, 6 horticultural, 17 animal husbandry and 3 fisheries universities as its members.