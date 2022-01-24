Telangana

PJTSAU V-C elected to universities body

Vice-Chancellor of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) V. Praveen Rao has been elected as the secretary-general of the Indian Agricultural Universities Association (IAUA) for 2022.

His election took place at IAUA’S meeting held on December 20 in Birsa Agricultural University at Ranchi. The universities body acts as a liaison between the agricultural universities, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Central and State Governments.

According to a press release, the association formed in 1967 has 4 Central, 4 deemed to be, 44 State agricultural, 6 horticultural, 17 animal husbandry and 3 fisheries universities as its members.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Telangana
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2022 9:12:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/pjtsau-v-c-elected-to-universities-body/article38320114.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY