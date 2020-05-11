PJTSAU to sell seed through ARS, KVKs

Unable to conduct the seed mela in the third week of May due to the COVID-19 lockdown conditions, the authorities of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) has decided to keep the seed available with it in all the agricultural research stations and krishi vigyan kendras for supply to farmers.

The quality and high-yielding varieties produced by the university would be sold to farmers from the second fortnight of May. According to University Vice-Chancellor V. Praveen Rao, a total of 12,223 quintals of seed pertaining to 19 crops with 62 varieties would be positioned in the ARS and KVK centres.

Seed available with the university include varieties such as Telangana Sona, Siddhi, Bathukamma, Kunaram Sannalu, Jagitial Vari-1 (JGL-24423) in paddy; Karimnagar Makka-1, DHM-117 and DHM-121 in maize; Ujjwala, Hanuma and Aasha in redgram; Yadadri, Srirama, Bhadradri and Madhira-295 in greengram; JS-335, Basara and JS-93-05 in soyabean; CSV-31 and Palem Pachhajonna-2 in jowar were ready with them for cultivation in the coming Vaanakalam season.

Details about varieties, price and package size, the ARS/KVK centres where they are available along with contact numbers were provided in the university website www.pjtsau.edu.in and they would also be sent to district and mandal agriculture officers as SMS. Farmers interested in procuring the seed from the university could also contact the kisan call centre toll-free number 18001801551.

The farmers could visit the 12 ARS and 8 KVK centres in the State on all working days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can purchase the seed.