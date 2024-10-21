PJTSAU increases special seats in B.Sc. Agri., reduces course fee

HYDERABAD

Vice-Chancellor of Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU) Prof. Aldas Janaiah on Monday announced an increase in the seats in B.Sc., (Hons.) Agriculture course by 200 under the special category from the current academic year — 2024-25.

So far, the university has been offering 615 general (convenor quota) seats and 227 with special fees called as self-financed seats hitherto. The additional 200 seats too would be filled through the ongoing counselling process. The seats are available in the 8 constituent colleges of the university on its campus here and elsewhere in the State.

According to the university officials, fee for the special category seats in B.Sc., (Hons.) Agriculture was also being reduced from the existing ₹10 lakh to ₹5 lakh for four years. At the time of admission, the candidates seeking admission for special category seats are required to pay ₹65,000 instead of paying ₹3 lakh earlier.

The Vice-Chancellor cautioned the parents and students seeking admission to private institutions without having statutory recognition and facilities stating that such institutions were allegedly exploiting students by charging exorbitant fee. The decision to increase special category seats was taken considering the State government’s priorities and growing interest in agricultural education, he noted.

He stated that the university also has plans to introduce short-term skill oriented courses related to agriculture and allied sectors in collaboration with the State government in the Young India Skill University. The university would also plan to establish new agricultural colleges in Nizamabad and Nalgonda districts.

The university officials said details of the increased seats would be made available on the university website within two-three days.