Telangana

PJTSAU convocation put off

It was scheduled to be held on March 18

The fourth convocation of Professor Jayashanker Telangana State Agricultural University scheduled on March 18 has been postponed. The new date will be announced later, according to a release of University Registrar S. Sudhir Kumar.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 13, 2020 6:56:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/pjtsau-convocation-put-off/article31061457.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY