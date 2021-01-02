Pits dug for main building of Secretariat

HYDERABAD

02 January 2021 23:26 IST

Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashant Reddy said that pits for construction of about 200 footings for the main building of the new Secretariat complex were being dug up now.

During a surprise visit to the site on Saturday, Mr. Reddy said each footing (pillar) would require about 300 bags of cement which would be converted into 40 cu mts of concrete mix and four tonnes of steel. The footings would be constructed to the specifications of a team of IIT professors even to withstand earthquakes.

The concrete was not being procured from outside but prepared at the site by a ready mix plant which has a capacity of producing 300 cubic metres per day. A modern and hygienic accommodation for 2,500 workers was set up.

The contracting firm Shapoorji Pallonji had speeded up works. The Minister went round the site and later reviewed the progress of works with officials and the firm’s representatives, a press release said.