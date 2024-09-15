GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pipes plastered with tape creates tension in Jubilee Hills

Published - September 15, 2024 06:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Abandoned plumbing pipes wrapped in tape led to tension among the public in Jubilee Hills on Sunday evening.

Jubilee Hills ACP P. Venkatagiri refuted the claims that it was found near Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s residence. “The object, likely to be an abandoned scrap material, was found on road number 2 of Jubilee Hills, which is about 3-4 km away from the CM’s residence,” said the ACP, adding that they have ruled out any foul play.  A constable designated to conduct checks on VIP routes found the pipes plastered together with tape and alerted his seniors. “We confirmed that it was not a threat,” added the officer.

Published - September 15, 2024 06:22 pm IST

Telangana / Hyderabad

