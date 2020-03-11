Piped gas supply in old Medak soon

The gas pipeline laying work in progress.

SIDDIPET

11 March 2020 00:39 IST

Torrent Gas entrusted with responsibility to supply CNG, PNG in Sangareddy, Medak and Siddipet

House-to-house piped gas supply will be a reality soon at the district headquarters.

To cover 68 mandals

Torrent Gas Private Limited has been authorised by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) for establishing and operating City Gas Distribution (CGD) network, including providing Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG), in the geographical area of Sangareddy, Medak and Siddipet districts covering 68 mandals spread across an area of 10,821 square kilometres.

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao had announced that piped gas supply would start soon.

2-BHK houses first

Initially, gas would be supplied to the yet-to-be inaugurated 2,500 double bedroom houses coming up in the outskirts of the district headquarters in addition to two colonies. A pipeline is being laid for about 11 kilometres for this purpose. Gas would be supplied through the cascade filling system till the pipeline laying from Shamirpet to Siddipet covering about 80 kilometres was completed. So far, only about 20 kilometres have been completed.

More CNG stations

“Torrent has committed more than ₹1,300 crore in the next 10 years for the project and is working to connect more than 3,00,000 households, set up more than 54 CNG stations and connect various industries and commercial establishments across the geographical area. The first two CNG stations; one in Siddipet and another in Vantimamidi, have commenced and another 10 CNG stations in Siddipet, Sangareddy and Medak, are expected to be commissioned by March,” Torrent Gas vice-president D. Madhukar Rao said.

“Torrent Gas is committed to making CNG and PNG widely available at an affordable price to the citizens of Siddipet, Sangareddy and Medak. The widespread availability of natural gas and CNG will reduce pollution. It will also act as a catalyst and provide major boost to the socio-economic development in the region,” said director of Torrent Gas Deepak Dalal, during the inauguration of CNG stations at Siddipet.

“Piped Natural Gas is widely considered a clean and green fuel. When compared to LPG, PNG brings many distinct advantages to the consumers such as no burden of storage space for cylinders, no headache of advance bookings, dry-outs and replacement, reasonably priced, offered on pay after use basis with safe and reliable supply. These advantages make PNG a compelling choice, which is highly convenient, economical and efficient,” said Mr. Madhukar Rao.