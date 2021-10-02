Piped gas supply at the doorstep, at lower rates

SIDDIPET

02 October 2021 19:06 IST

Harish Rao inaugurates facility at KCR Nagar in Siddipet

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said his life has got a meaning since he has been able to help the needy with the blessings of Chief Minister K. Chanrasekhar Rao.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating piped gas supply to beneficiaries of the double bedroom houses at KCR Nagar here, along with Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy, the Minister said they were providing gas connection at lower cost as compared to the market price. “Companies are charging about ₹7,000 for piped gas supply connection. You are being provided supply for only ₹1,000. We have convinced the company towards this and for the first time in the district, gas is supplied through pipelines,” said Mr. Harish Rao, alleging that the Union government has hiked prices of petrol, diesel and gas 21 times so far and burdening the common man. He said with piped gas, 35% to 40% money can be saved in addition to being a safer option.

Inaugurating the distribution of Bathukamma saris at KCR Colony, the Minister said that about saris in about 110 colours will be given to 3.83 lakh food security card holders over the next two days.

“We have constructed 3,000 double bedroom houses for the poor in the constituency limits and another 500 were sanctioned by the Chief Minister and they will be ready in two months. At KCR Nagar, 1,976 houses have been handed over to the beneficiaries and another 1,000 will be constructed shortly. Tender process is complete and land has been identified,” said Mr. Harish Rao.