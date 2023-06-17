Pioneering Agniveers are ready for any terrain: Brig. Deshpande

June 17, 2023 10:06 am | Updated 10:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

The passing out parade of Agniveer recruits’ pioneer batch was held at the Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) Centre in Secunderabad on Saturday, June 17, 2023 morning.

A total of 116 Agniveers started their training after enrolling in the Indian Army on January 2, 2023. Among them, 20 are from the two Telugu States. Brigadier Ajeet Ashok Deshpande was the chief guest of the parade, which was headed by Agniveer Amit Nanda.

Agniveers Sajid Ansari, Pankaj Kumar Mahato, Rakesh, Amit Nanda, Shubham Gawate, Yogesh Pathania and Mushtaqeen Ansari were lauded for their performance during the course and training and were awarded with medals by the chief guest.

Addressing the Agniveers, Brigadier Deshpande said that the recruits are ready to take on any terrain in the country, be it Kashmir or the border of China. “Wherever they are needed, they are ready to be deployed and will make the country proud. The 24 weeks of training has trained them well and has made them strong enough to tackle any challenge thrown their way,” said Brig. Deshpande.

“I would like to thank the parents who allowed their wards to give the soldiers a chance to serve the country. Just as everyone remembers the first person to step on the moon and at Everest, the nation will remember this first batch of Agniveers. I would like to tell the troops that wherever you go, they must always remember the gurus who trained them, their parents who supported them and the almighty who blessed them,” said the official.