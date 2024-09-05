‘Pink Power Run’ to spread awareness on breast cancer in Hyderabad

Sudha Reddy Foundation and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) Foundation will organise a marathon — ‘Pink Power Run’ — on September 29 to spread awareness on breast cancer. The run will feature three categories — 3 km, 5 km and 10 km races — to ensure that different age groups with varying fitness levels can take part in the event.

“The real spectacle lies in the event’s ambitious Guinness World Record attempt. Thousands of individuals, young and old, will assemble to create a colossal human image of a bird ... in pink. This visually striking formation will serve as a poignant symbol of unity, hope and the unwavering resolve to combat breast cancer,” said Ms. Sudha Reddy, a philanthropist and a member of UNICEF’s International Council.

“The deliberate choice of a bird as the formation for the Guinness World Record attempt carries profound symbolic significance. Feathers, often associated with freedom and flight, represent the resilience and strength of breast cancer survivors. The bird’s collective effort, much like the Pink Power Run itself, exemplifies the power of unity in achieving a common goal,” Ms. Sudha Reddy added.

Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu, the brand ambassador of the run, said it is great to be part of the Pink Power Run, which she termed a remarkable initiative led by the Sudha Foundation.

“[Ms.] Sudha Reddy’s unwavering dedication to raising awareness about breast cancer is truly commendable. By joining this event, I hope to contribute to a cause that affects countless women worldwide. Together, on September 29, we’ll run as a united force, symbolising our support for those battling this disease and promoting early detection and prevention,” Ms. Sindhu said.

Sudha Sinha, a doctor, highlighted the statistics that one in 22 women in the country was affected by breast cancer, particularly among younger generations, underscored the urgent need for awareness.

“In this regard, the efforts of the Sudha Foundation are commendable. I wish the marathon ... a resounding success and encourage everyone to join in large numbers,” she added.