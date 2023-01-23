January 23, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy reacted to the reports that appeared in a section of the media that some ruling party leaders confiscated tractor trolley of a Dalit Bandhu beneficiary as he had failed to pay their commission.

Adding a clipping of the report published in the media on twitter on Monday, Mr. Revanth Reddy tweeted: “From village level to state level, ‘Pink pest’ is eating away the state. Their thirst for money has not stopped. Whether Dalit Bandhu is for the poor or for the commissions of BRS leaders? Yatha Kachara thathaa BRS leaders.”