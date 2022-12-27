Pilot Rohith Reddy moves HC seeking to set aside ED case

December 27, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA of Tandur constituency Pilot Rohith Reddy, who appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials for questioning on December 19 and 20, knocked the doors of Telangana High Court seeking to set aside the case and related proceedings.

The plea filed by the MLA is likely to be heard in a day or two. Mr. Reddy was supposed to present himself before the ED authorities for further examination in Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) No. 48 of 2022. Speaking to mediapersons after being grilled by the ED authorities on December 20, the legislator had said that he was summoned to appear before them again on December 26. The MLA, who is defacto complainant in the sensational case of attempting to poach him and three other BRS MLAs, did not come to the ED office.

Mr. Reddy wanted the court to declare the action of ED authorities in registering ECIR 48 of 2022 and undertaking investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering Act as illegal. The authorities had no jurisdiction and hence the case was ultra vires, the legislator said in the plea. In an interim application filed along with the writ petition, the MLA requested that the court stay all proceedings in the case.

The petitioner stated that he was not informed by the ED about the basis on which the ECIR No. 48 was registered. The investigators wanted a huge list of his personal information, including that of his family members. The details sought by the ED authorities were ‘deeply incursive and intrusive into various aspects of privacy,’ the petitioner said. The MLA explained that he was complainant in the four BRS MLAs’ poaching attempt by three persons owing allegiance to BJP.

The questioning by the ED authorities on December 19 was long and without any specific direction. It appeared to be a fishing inquiry and the investigation was being done in a motivated manner, stated the MLA in the petition.

