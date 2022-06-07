Pilot project on ‘field segmentation’ launched at Sadashivapet  

AG Secretary and Collector participates

M. Raghunandan Rao, Secretary, Agriculture, said that the government has started identification of lands for ‘field of segmentation’ as pilot project to come over the problems in registering the crops. The department is partnering with Google to implement the project in 17 villages of Sangareddy, Medak and Mahabubabad districts on pilot mode.

Mr. Raghunandan Rao along with Collector M. Hanumantha Rao visited Yellaram and Nagulapally villages in Sadashivapet mandal of Sangareddy district on Tuesday and held awareness programme for officials and farmers.

“Lands are being marked for registration of crops only. For the first time we are holding a meeting for Proof of Concept Project on field segmentation. Eight villages were selected for this purpose in Sangareddy district,” said Mr. Raghunandan Rao adding that it would be easy to identify any pesticides and other problems being faced by farmers as the lands will be linked with Google Maps. We can also estimate how much harvesting will be there from each crop, he said.

Later a meeting was held at Collectorate where the representatives of Google cleared doubts of officials on linking farmlands with Google maps.