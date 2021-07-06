Pilot project for digital survey of lands likely soon

HYDERABAD

06 July 2021 19:10 IST

23 agencies, including 15 major players, selected

The pilot project for conducting digital survey of 27 villages for fixing the borders and bringing down disputes to a considerably low level is set to start soon.

The government has zeroed in on 23 agencies for conduct of the pilot project, including 15 firms that have good experience in the field. Conduct of digital survey to permanently fix boundary disputes was contemplated by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao last month.

Digital survey of lands forms part of reforms contemplated in the Revenue department with particular emphasis on land administration. The Chief Minister favoured the process as it would make land records non-tamperable and it was decided to cover every inch of land across the State with geo-coordinates as giving longitudinal and latitudinal coordinates was easy if latest technology was leveraged.

Advertising

Advertising

The government is of the view that digital survey will establish the extent of land in the State, both government holdings as well as those held by individuals and institutions. This would go a long way in resolving the long-pending disputes between land owners and facilitate exact assessment of the extent of government lands. One of the main objectives of the digital survey is to address the differences between the departments like Revenue and Forests over the extent of land in their possession.

Senior officials said 29 companies responded to the Expression of Interest invited for conducting digital survey of which, 23 have qualified. These agencies have been ranked in tune with the experience and exposure they have in taking up the project work.

The process for identification of 27 villages including three in Gajwel constituency represented by the Chief Minister is under way. Collectors are reported to have conducted an elaborate exercise in identifying 24 villages in equal number of Assembly constituencies and a final decision has to be taken in this regard.

Asked how the work on the pilot project will be distributed among selected agencies, senior officials said work would be entrusted to these agencies depending upon the number of villages that were finally identified and selected for the pilot project. “The list of villages where the pilot project is proposed will be finalized any time. Launch of the pilot will take place soon after this as the other processes involved will not take much time,” the official told The Hindu.