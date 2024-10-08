Pilgrim Amenities Centre to come up at Parnashala under PRASHAD scheme

Collector Jitesh V. Patel on Monday asked officials to speed up the development works taken up under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme at Parnashala, the major pilgrim centre in Dummugudem mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Located about 33 km from the famous temple town of Bhadrachalam, the historic site of Parnashala has an impressive range of sculptures depicting significant episodes of the epic Ramayana, particularly Lord Rama’s life in exile at the ‘hermitage’ in the ‘Dandakaranya forests’.

Works on the Pilgrim Amenities Centre have been taken at the Parnashala temple under the Central Government’s PRASHAD scheme at an estimated cost of ₹3.6 crore, temple sources said. A host of facilities including a dormitory hall, a waiting room and an information centre will come up at the proposed Pilgrim Amenities Centre near the Parnashala temple.

Mr. Patel visited the Parnashala temple and inspected the ongoing development works. He asked the officials of the Endowments and Panchayat Raj Departments to work in tandem to complete the works in an expeditious manner to ensure improved amenities to pilgrims. He suggested that a “Tulasi Vanam” be developed by growing medicinal plants at the famous pilgrim centre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.