Pilgrim Amenities Centre to come up at Parnashala under PRASHAD scheme

Published - October 08, 2024 12:36 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Jitesh V. Patel on Monday asked officials to speed up the development works taken up under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme at Parnashala, the major pilgrim centre in Dummugudem mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Located about 33 km from the famous temple town of Bhadrachalam, the historic site of Parnashala has an impressive range of sculptures depicting significant episodes of the epic Ramayana, particularly Lord Rama’s life in exile at the ‘hermitage’ in the ‘Dandakaranya forests’.

Works on the Pilgrim Amenities Centre have been taken at the Parnashala temple under the Central Government’s PRASHAD scheme at an estimated cost of ₹3.6 crore, temple sources said. A host of facilities including a dormitory hall, a waiting room and an information centre will come up at the proposed Pilgrim Amenities Centre near the Parnashala temple.

Mr. Patel visited the Parnashala temple and inspected the ongoing development works. He asked the officials of the Endowments and Panchayat Raj Departments to work in tandem to complete the works in an expeditious manner to ensure improved amenities to pilgrims. He suggested that a “Tulasi Vanam” be developed by growing medicinal plants at the famous pilgrim centre.

0 / 0
