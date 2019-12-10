PIL seeks CBI probe into Shadnagar encounter

A PIL petition seeking probe by the CBI into ‘Shadnagar encounter’ was filed by Civil Liberties Committee, elangana State in Telangana High Court.

The petitioner, Committee’s president G. Laxman, requested the court to declare the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to inquire into the Shadnagar encounter as illegal. He also wanted the court to instruct the government not to give any gallantry awards or accelerated promotions to the police personnel involved in the encounter.

Mr. Laxman said the petition that registration of a case against the four accused killed in the encounter under section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC was illegal. Instead, a case of murder (under section 302 of IPC) should have been registered against the policemen who killed the four accused, he stated.

He said the police version of the circumstances which resulted in the encounter were ‘demonstrably false’ and ‘palpably fake.’ The petitioner said V.C. Sajjanar who is presently Cyberabad Police Commissioner was Superintendent of Police of Warangal district in 2008 when three youngsters were gunned down in an encounter.

The petitioner said that a PIL plea filed in this regard was pending before the court. “Time is not far when police will be habitually resorting to instant justice catering to public outcry”, the petitioner said. Observing that the four accused in the vet rape and murder case were from downtrodden sections, Mr. Laxman said the police had let off several such criminals coming from rich background and influential families.

The four accused were in judicial custody. Their killing in the encounter raises questions over the safety of persons in judicial custody and steps should be taken to ensure such killings were not repeated, the petitioner said.

In a related development, the HC has taken up a letter written by an advocate M. Sudarshan on security of women and children as PIL petition. The petitioner said that a Judicial Commission should be constituted with a sitting HC judge to inquire into the encounter.

The Commission should fix persons responsible for the encounter and award stringent punishment to the policemen if the latter were found guilty, the lawyer said in his letter. He requested the HC to instruct the Centre and the State governments to constitute a high power committee to suggest measures to check crimes against women and children.