GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PIL plea over Smita Sabharwal’s remarks dismissed

IAS officer Smita Sabharwal had questioned disability quota in civil service.

Updated - September 03, 2024 04:18 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 04:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Marri Ramu
Marri Ramu
Smita Sabharwal, File photo

Smita Sabharwal, File photo | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Telangana High Court on Monday dismissed a PIL petition seeking a direction to IAS officer Smita Sabharwal to delete her alleged controversial remarks through X handle over physically challenged persons.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao dismissed the plea filed by a social activist at scrutiny stage, observing that the bureaucrat’s observations were her personal opinion. Such personal opinions or observations of an officer would not have any impact over a Government’s policy decisions.

The bench further noted that ‘every person has a right to freedom of expression and speech’ referring to the petitioner’s objections to the IAS officer’s remarks. Ms. Smita Sabharwal, presently serving as member secretary of Telangana State Finance Commission, on July 21 said through her X handle if the provision of reservations to differently abled persons in recruitment of civil services was justified.

“With all due respect to the Differently Abled...Does an Airline hire a pilot with disability? Or would you trust a surgeon with a disabilityt?. The nature of the AIS (IAS/IPS/IFoS) is field-work, long taxing hours, and listening first hand to people’s grievances-which required physical fitness. Why does this premier service need this Quota in first place!”, the officer’s post said.

The petitioner K. Vasundhara’s counsel contended the officer’s observations affected the right of physically challenged persons’ right to life and the right to live with dignity. However, the bench was not convinced by the counsel’s argument. The remarks of the officer did not deprive the differently abled persons’ of their reservations.

No government would take away reservations of the physically challenged persons based on the officer’s remarks, the bench said. Such rights were guaranteed by the Constitution, it noted.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.