PIL plea over granite quarry in Mahboobabad

A PIL petition was filed in Telangana High Court on Tuesday seeking a direction to the State government to restrain a quarry owner in Mahboobabad from mining black granite accusing him of mining 20 acres of land while actually he was given lease only for two acres of land.

The plea was filed by Garla Mandal Praja Parishad president Malothu Venkatlal against M. Ramakrishna over a quarry he was operating in Maddivancha village of Garla in Mahboobabad district. Mr. Venkatlal maintained that Mining Department had given permission to Mr. Ramakrishna to mine land of two acres under survey no. 119P of Maddivancha village.

He alleged that the quarry operator was extracting black granite in nearly 20 acres of land. He was causing a dent on the State exchequer by doing so, the petitioner charged. The petition is likely to come up for hearing in a day or two.

State Security Commission

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy had directed the State government to formulate guidelines and rules relating to appointment of State Security Commission and Police Complaint Authority. The Bench was hearing a writ appeal filed by governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over a single judge order to appoint SSC and PCA in their respective States.

The Telangana government counsel told the Bench that government had already written to the HC Registrar to suggest names of eligible former HC judges for appointment of these posts. The Bench observed that it was not sufficient to write a letter but the government should first formulate guidelines for appointment of eligible persons for the bodies.

The matter was posted for hearing after four weeks.

Habeas Corpus

The HC on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of habeas corpus petition relating to the arrest of Osmania University associate professor Chinthakindi Kaseem to Thursday. Earlier, the HC had instructed the government to file a counter affidavit on the professor’s arrest, seeking some specific clarifications on his alleged links with the outlawed CPI-Maoists and the literature seized from his house.