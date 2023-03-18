PIL filed against distribution of 11.5-lakh-acre forest land

March 18, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A public interest litigation has been initiated in the High Court of Telangana, challenging the State government’s decision to distribute 11.5 lakh acres of forest land among tribal cultivators in the name of ‘Podu’ (slash & burn) cultivation.

The Forum for Good Governance (FGG), a civil society group, has approached the court recently, and obtained an order, directing the respondents to file counter-affidavit.

The High Court also mandated strict adherence to the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 as well as the rules framed there under while implementing the distribution.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FGG addressed a letter to Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari with regard to the court’s directions for strict adherence to ROFR Act, and pointed out that the government had already carried out settlement of forest rights as per the ROFR Act, and that there was no provision to reconsider the rejected claims.

Reminding the affidavit filed by the State government before the Supreme Court, about successful implementation of ROFR Act without any lacunae or deficiencies in the first two rounds after the enactment, the letter wondered why a third round was found necessary.

Even if it was presumed that some claimants could not have filed their claims before gram sabha meetings earlier, such stray cases may not be in all villages, and in the best probability, could not have been more than five per cent of the claims admitted, the letter said.

It is evident that the state has decided to give patta to all illegal forest encroachers who have occupied the forest land after the cut off date of December 13, 2005, as mentioned in the ROFR Act, by showing such encroachments as prior to the date, it alleged.

Word of village elders, one of the many criteria for proving the occupancy before cut-off date, was being misused by the administrative mechanism, the letter said.

Making a few suggestions for settlement of the rights in the current drive, the letter signed by the Secretary of FGG M.Padmanabha Reddy said the first and foremost requirement for any new claimant should be to give satisfactory explanation why he could not submit the application during previous two rounds.

In view of inherent susceptibility of the evidence by village elders for being misused, that too 17 years after the cut-off date, the letter requested the CS to issue instructions to the effect that wherever the claimant relies only on the evidence of village elders, either he or the Forest department or the Tribal Welfare department be asked to produce additional evidence confirming cultivation prior to the cut off-date. In addition, satellite imagery too should be given due weightage where it was in conflict with the evidence submitted by the claimant.

Rejected claims from the earlier drives should not be entertained, and facsimile signatures of district collector should not be permitted on the title deeds.

Instructions should also be issued to reject all fresh applications by people whose rights had already been settled during earlier drives, the letter requested.