Pickling the king of fruits becomes a royal affair

Raw mangoes are in short supply and prices of ingredients have gone up and Avakaya turns dearer

Summer is the time when households across the Telugu speaking States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are filled with the aroma of pickle masala. But, this time, households are missing the annual ritual of preparing the mouthwatering and spicy Avakaya pachidi owing to scarcity and short supply of raw mangoes.

Come the month of May, every household in both the Telugu States is busy with the preparation of the mango pickles that would last the entire year. The spicy and tangy pickle acts as a munchie or side dish and enhances the taste that conjures up images of fulfilled appetizers.

The pickle preparation requires tangy raw mango which was in short supply in May, the only month to prepare Avakayas, due to unseasonal rains and delay in harvest. Many waited for two more weeks and now the market is flooded with mango fruits than raw mango, leaving a bitter taste in the mouth.

At Erragadda and Mehdipatnam Rythu Bazaars, the price of raw mango is between ₹ 20 and ₹ 35 depending on the tanginess and quality. “The mango should be as hard as a stone. If it is soft, then it is not fit for pickle,” P. Vijaya Yadav, who was bargaining with the vendor at the busy Mehdipatnam Rythu Bazaar said.

The vendors admit that prices have skyrocketed when compared to the previous year and the summers of 2020. “We get the harvest from Moinabad mandal, while other markets in the city get it from Ibrahimpatnam mandal and neighbouring Medak district,” A Lakshminarayana, in charge of Mehdipatnam Rythu Bazaar said.

Even the ingredients that go into the preparation of the pickle are also on the boil. While the price of groundnut oil is ₹ 207 per litre, chilli powder costs anywhere between ₹ 400 and ₹ 600 per kilogram, while the mustard costs ₹ 250 per kilogram, sesame seed is around ₹ 400 per kilogram and the garlic is not less than ₹ 160 per kilogram. “When compared to 2020, prices of all ingredients have gone up. In fact, they have doubled,” Ms. Vijaya said.

A Praveena, a resident of SR Nagar says that it’s very hard to prepare mango pickles. “This season prices of all ingredients have also skyrocketed, including the service charges for slicing the mango into pieces.

People who slice raw mango into pieces are also charging double the amount when compared to last year. The price to cut each mango is between ₹ 5 to ₹ 8 per piece this year. Last year or the year before, they used to charge less than ₹ 3 per piece.

Come what may, no meal is complete without tasting the first spoon of rice mixed liberally with translucid red mango pickle with ghee as it heightens the appetite.