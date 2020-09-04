Telangana

Pic BRF

Dry ganja worth ₹1.5 cr. seized, two arrested

Prohibition and excise officials seized 850 kg dry ganja worth ₹1.5 crore during a raid at Doulatabad crossroads in the wee hours of Friday. According to Deputy Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, Medak, K.A.B. Sastry, officials led by ASP D. Gayatri conducted the raid and seized 425 packets of dry ganja hidden in 10 gunny bags. Each packet weighed two kg. Two persons, Rathod Bansilal and Rathod Shankar, were arrested and a goods vehicle seized.

