Physiotherapy college coming up in Mahabubnagar; first year classes from Jan.

A physiotherapy college would be established in Mahabubnagar with the help of Andhra Mahila Sabha, Minister for Excise and Culture V. Srinivas Goud said in Mahabubnagar on Monday.

Speaking to newspersons along with District Collector S. Venkata Rao and former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary I.Y.R. Krishna Rao, Mr. Goud said a new development programme was being taken up in Mahabubnagar district every month and establishment of the physiotherapy college was one of those.

The Minister said an agreement was signed between Amara Raja Group and the State government recently, with the company coming forward to establish a lithium-ion battery manufacturing company in the district with an investment of ₹10,000 crore and having an employment generation potential of 10,000.

He stated that the State government had recently sanctioned ₹50 crore for the development of Mannemkonda as a pilgrim and tourist centre. A tourism hotel would be constructed there for the benefit of devotees coming from far-off areas. In Mahabubnagar town, a new super speciality hospital would be constructed on the site of old collectorate complex and the nursing college affiliated to the Government Medical College there would be inaugurated on January 2.

Stating that there were only two degree colleges in Mahabubnagar district before the formation of Telangana, the Minister said the number has now gone up to 12 and a medical college and a few other BC residential and minorities colleges had also come up. He thanked Mr.Krishna Rao and general secretary of Andhra Mahila Sabha Laxmi Sundari for coming forward to establish the physiotherapy college in Mahabubnagar. There was good demand for physiotherapy profession not only in the country but overseas too, the Minister noted.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Krishna Rao said the physiotherapy college would start functioning soon with classes for the first year students starting in January itself. The intake would be 50 for the four-year degree course and in four years, the number students would reach 200. To begin with, the college would start functioning from the AMS building near the medical college/district headquarters hospital.