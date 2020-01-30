Photo expo chronicles Bhakta Ramadasu’s life

A photo exhibition chronicling the life of renowned saint composer Bhakta Ramadasu (Kancharla Gopanna), being organised by the district administration as part of his 387th birth anniversary celebrations in Nelakondapalli, has been drawing large number of visitors.

An array of photographs have been kept on display at the photo expo at Dyana Mandiram enabling visitors to explore the glorious life and the enduring musical legacy of Ramadasu, one of the greatest Vaggeyakaras of south India.

The expo provides a glimpse into some of the main facets of Bhakta Ramadasu’s life such as his childhood days in Nelakondapalli, stint as tahsildar of Palvancha Paragana in Abdul Hasan Tanesha regime, construction of a temple dedicated to Lord Rama in Bhadrachalam, his incarceration in Golconda fort and his soul-stirring compositions on Lord Rama within the jail walls.

The main objective of the photo expo is to familiarise the young generation with the life history of the iconic composer, who enriched classical literature and music traditions, according to the organisers.

The expo will end on Friday, the concluding day of the ongoing State-sponsored Bhakta Ramadasu jayanti celebrations.