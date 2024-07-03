Phone-tapping: Supplementary chargesheet to be filed

A supplementary chargesheet will be filed and submitted before court, following the arrest of the absconding accused in the phone-tapping case, including retired IG Prabhakar Rao, said city police in a counter affidavit filed in the High Court.

Mr. Rao had “deliberately left the country” a day after the case was registered in March and is “still not stepping into India”, it said. Sixth accused Shravan Kumar Rao also left the country and a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) was issued against him by the magistrate.

There is a prima facie case and reasonable grounds to believe that the accused had committed the offences. The nature and gravity of the accusation is serious in nature, and severity of the punishment in the event of conviction is up to life imprisonment, police said.

On March 23, searches were undertaken at the residence of Mr. Rao in the presence of two mediators but nothing could be seized as the “accused had vacated the house intentionally and had suspiciously cleared all digital or electronic devices from the house and his whereabouts were not known,” police clarified.

“Since the two officers are absconding and did not cooperate during the investigation, the probe will go on against them and their associates,” police added.

