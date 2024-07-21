Phone tapping row: red-corner notice to be served on prime accused

The West Zone police in Hyderabad is preparing to serve a red-corner notice on the prime accused in the phone tapping case, Prabhakar Rao Thatiparthi, and accused number 6 Aruvela Shravan Kumar Rao. A blue-corner notice had earlier been served on them by the city police.

ADVERTISEMENT

On July 12, Prabhakar Rao wrote to the investigating officer of the case about his ill health and denied the allegations levied against him. In his letter, dated June 26, he wrote that due to his existing cancer and the new problem of high blood pressure (which he said was caused by stress from the case and false accusations), he would not be able to return to India as planned. He added that he was prepared to assist the investigation with any kind of questioning over videoconferencing or teleconferencing till he returns to India.

Officials close to the investigation, however, said they responded to him over an email that he must appear for questioning in person. “Based on the fresh warrants issued against Prabhakar Rao and Shravan Kumar, we are trying to serve a red-corner notice,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

Praneeth Rao, a former DSP of Special Intelligence Branch, was arrested on March 13 by the Panjagutta police from his residence in Srinagar Colony of Rajanna-Sircilla district following a complaint from his superior officer, Additional SP with the SIB D. Ramesh. The police also arrested several officers, including Bhujanga Rao Nayini, Thirupathanna Mekala and Radhakishan Rao Potlapally.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.