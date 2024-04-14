Phone tapping row: Origins of speculative news reports to be enquired upon

April 14, 2024 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Officials from the West Zone Police of Hyderabad probing the phone tapping case issued a release stating that an inquiry is being launched to find out the origin of speculative news reports doing rounds in the media. Officials said that such speculative news reports might attempt to create confusion and derail the process of investigation.

“The investigation in the case booked by Panjagutta police, related to certain offences committed by some police officers of the Intelligence department and others exploiting official resources meant for lawful duties, is under progress. Till now, four people accused of committing the reported crimes have been arrested and further investigation is on to find out the role of other people,” said the release.

It further added that a few prime suspects have been found to be absconding and efforts are on to locate them and the circumstances under which they went absconding.

DCP of West Zone, S. M. Vijay Kumar said, “Lately it is being noticed that certain speculative news is getting reported and circulated in certain sections of the media claiming to be emanating from the investigation.”

“A probe is on to find out the origin of and the vested interests, if any, behind such speculative news to prevent any attempts to create confusion and derail the process of investigation. As the investigation is under progress and all relevant documents are part of the records of the court, it is advised that any speculative reporting on any matter related to the investigation should be avoided in the interest of justice,” he added.

