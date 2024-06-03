ADVERTISEMENT

Phone tapping case: Former Task Force DCP given interim bail to attend his mother’s funeral

Published - June 03, 2024 09:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Former Task Force DCP P. Radha Kishan Rao was given an interim conditional bail by a local court to attend his mother’s funeral. 

Officials from the Chanchalguda jail, where the officer — named as an accused in the phone tapping case — is lodged, said that the bail was in effect from Monday afternoon till Tuesday evening, excluding journey period.

Officials said that Radha Kishan Rao’s 98-year-old mother Sarojini Devi had been suffering from ill health and passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karimnagar. Following her death, Mr. Rao filed an emergency petition in the court seeking an interim bail to attend the funeral rituals. 

