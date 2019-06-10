Pheromone traps being readied for pest control

In one of the swanky labs inside the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) with high-end equipment, there are a lot of other materials like tiny plastic vials, sachets and covers scattered around like in a small cottage unit.

Research students are busy getting pheromone lures and traps ready to help Telangana’s cotton farmers tackle the deadly pink bollworm pest in the forthcoming agriculture season once monsoon arrives.

Soon, these will be transported to districts across the State to be directly given to farmers for placement in their farms to tackle the pest in an environment-friendly and safe manner without poisoning the crop, soil or the air so that high quality cotton is produced, thereby drastically cutting down on pesticides usage and helping farmers get a good price.

“Last year, we supplied 58,000 pheromone lures and traps in Warangal district to farmers to cover 25,000 acres and the crop quality was superior. With farmers convinced of the efficacy and reduced expenditure on pesticides, the Agriculture Department has requested us to prepare about 4.5 lakh traps for two lakh acres across Telangana this year,” says chief scientist, fluro and agrochemicals and head of Centre for Semiochemicals, B.V. Subba Reddy.

Pheromone Application Technology (PAT) is where an adult male insect is lured through a female sex hormone mimicking scent prepared in the lab and taken to fields to stop natural mating and thereby prevent reproduction of next generation of pests.

“PAT has been available for at least 10 years now and we have been doing pilot projects in different districts and States. However, it is only now that the government departments are taking to it on a mass scale,” he explains.

His colleague B. Nagendra Babu informs that PAT is being successively used in tackling various pests in fruits and vegetables too. While scientists only assure 85% pest protection maintaining abundant caution, they advocate gradual reduction of pesticide spraying over a three-year period.

Dr. Reddy and his colleagues have also taken up the task of not only preparing the traps and lures but also supplying it to farmers free of cost, besides taking up awareness campaigns in villages.

“We are ready to directly help any farmer interested in this technology,” adds IICT director S. Chandrasekhar.