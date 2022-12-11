  1. EPaper
PhD on Terrorism Laws awarded by Osmania University

December 11, 2022 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Osmania University awarded Doctorate to Ravinuthala Shashidhar for his research on the topic “Anti Terrorism Laws in Post 9/11 world and Indian Laws - A Comparative Study.”

The Ph.D was done under the supervision of S. B. Dwarakanath in the Department of Law, Osmania University. Mr. Shashidhar presented a research thesis with in-depth study on anti-terrorism laws of various countries after the explosion of American Twin Towers and their effectiveness, United Nations Security Council resolutions, formation of various departments of the United Nations, sources of terrorism in various forms in India and the performance of existing laws in India.

