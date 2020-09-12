‘PHC in Nampally mandal has no power, only one doctor’

Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy wondered whether Nampally mandal of Nalgonda was in Telangana, when it’s Mandal Praja Parishad chief revealed that the primary health centre there has no power and asked for a generator.
“The previous Collector sanctioned it, but the progress is unknown even now. The PHC also has a single doctor,” she said.
Nampally’s power situation may be a singular case, but most MPPs, who were part of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee review meeting on Saturday, had one common complaint: “No toilets in PHCs”.
According to a representation from Gudipally and PA Pally, its PHC was built in 1942 and in a dilapidated condition now. All its staff were being deputed to other mandals.
Chandur and Chintapalli leaders also complained that the roof right above patient beds in their facilities was chipping off, besides lack of sanitation, water facility and compound walls in Kondamallepally, Gundlapally and Gurrampode mandals.
A new facility built at ₹3 crore was yet to be inaugurated in Marriguda. Mr. Reddy assured it would be planned after Assembly and Parliament sessions.
When Nalgonda MPP complained that Ramulabanda PHC did not have a compound wall, has weed on its premises, and snakes were spotted thrice, Mr. Reddy’s reply left most laughing. “Snakes in PHC means there are no patients. Grass is good. Cleaning is GP’s duty,” he said. Later, many opined that the comments were ‘insensitive’.
