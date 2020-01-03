Phase II of Palle Pragathi programme launched across the State

Adilabad district Collector D. Divya on Thursday launched the second phase of Palle Pragathi in Mamidiguda village of Indervelli mandal. She went to the village along with a team of officials and interacted with the residents to ascertain their difficulties.

Mamidiguda in fact is divided into 2 habitations of 17 houses each, one of the habitation being located on a hillock. The Collector suggested the villagers from both the habitations to live in one village only.

The villagers asked for a new approach road and a bridge over the stream to reach the habitation in the hillock.

Ms. Divya said she would write to the government in case the budget for the bridge exceeds the limit within the purview.

‘Hold gram sabhas’

Karimnagar Collector K Shashanka called upon the educated villagers to participate in the campaign of “each one, teach one” to ensure cent per cent literacy in villages.

Launching the second phase of ‘Palle Pragathi” programme in Vannaram, Eedulaguttapalli and Lalithapur villages of Manakondur mandal on Thursday, he said that all the villagers who crossed the age of 18 years should be literate.

Instructing the village secretaries to identify the list of literates and illiterates in the villages, he urged the literates to help the illiterates learn.

He said that the elected representatives, officials and the villagers should conduct grama sabhas for taking up any developmental work in the villages. He informed the villagers to ensure the completion of dumping yard, crematorium and water percolation tanks in all villages before completion of the second phase of the programme. He instructed the villagers to prepare vermicompost by segregating the wet and dry garbage generated from houses.

The Collector expressed his ire over poor enrolment in the government schools. He was shocked to see three teachers and only 21 students in a primary school in Eedulaguttapalli village. He instructed the teachers the local bodies representatives to take all measures for ensuring more enrolment of students in government schools in the villages.

ZPTC member Shekhar Goud, MPP Sulochana, sarpanches Kavitha, Saritha and Kondaiah, DRDO Venkateshwar Rao, tahsildar Rajaiah and others were also present.

‘Penalise garbage throwers’

Medak/Sangareddy: The first day of the programme was a busy affair with Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, Collectors - K. Dharma Reddy (Medak) and M. Hanumantha Rao (Sangareddy) making their presence felt in many villages.

Mr. Harish Rao was at Konayipally (PT) in Manoharabad mandal. He was unhappy over lack of cleanliness in the village. He questioned officials as to why the road side is not clean -- which could have been done in the first phase. The Minister later interacted with students of a primary school and distributed books to them.

Mr. Dharma Reddy visited Khajipally village in Medak mandal. He too was unhappy over a drain piling up with garbage, and instructed officials to impose penalties against those throwing garbage on road. He also enquired whether grama sabha was held in the village and how many have participated in it.

Mr. Hanumantha Rao made a surprise visit to Fasalwadi village and and interacted with villagers.

On the first day of the programme, Mr. Rao examined the growth of saplings in the village and watered a few of them. He urged villagers to hold a ‘Mega Shramadanam’ on January 5. On his way, the Collector came across garbage piled up at Shivampet. He has directed showcause notices be issued to the sarpanch and panchayat secretary immediately, and instructed them to keep the village clean by evening.

Surprise visit

Kamareddy: Education Secretary B. Janardhan Reddy made a surprise visit to the Upper Primary School at Lingampally in Sadasivanagar mandal.

He had a close look at the condition of the kitchen garden, library and classrooms.

Later interacting with students, he asked them to maintain 100% attendance, wake up early in the morning, and lead a disciplined life. He appreciated students who did not abstain classes even for a single day.

He asked the DEO to ascertain through teachers and students whether all households have individual sanitary lavatories. “Each one, teach one” will give good results in eradicating illiteracy, he said. On the occasion, he gave dictionaries to be distributed to students of Classes VI, VII and VIII.

Collector N. Satyanarayana, Assistant Collector Tejas Nandlal Pawar, District Educational Officer S. Raju, headmaster Sailu and sarpanch G. Sailu were among those who participated in the programme.