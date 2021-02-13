Pharmacy student case: It was a false case and she weaved the entire story

Hyderabad

13 February 2021 16:05 IST

Commissioner of Police apologised to all the suspects who were questioned and the inconvenience and humiliation caused to them.

Two days after Rachkonda police have added gangrape charge in the sensational 19-year-old B.Pharma student’s alleged kidnap case at Ghatkesar, Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat on Saturday declared that the victim had misguided them as it turned out to be a false complaint.

He said that the victim in order to escape from her parents’ house, created a drama by claiming to have been kidnapped.

On the day of the alleged incident, the girl didn’t board the auto of the picked up suspect, whom she claimed to have kidnapped her and raped along with his friends. Mr Bhagwat said that she reportedly removed clothes on her own and when the police found her, she was half naked and created a rape scene. Later while trying to rush to the spot before police arrived there, she trips and fell down in the bushes, injuring her leg.

Advertising

Advertising

Due to the inconsistency in her statement police were suspecting the claims of the victim. But, later when CCTV cameras and cell phone tower locations of the suspects, she named, were analyzed they were in contradiction to her claims in the police statement, the Commissioner of Police said during a media conference in Hyderabad.

He apologised to all the suspects who were questioned and the inconvenience and humiliation caused to them after they were taken into custody.

Considering the grave allegations by the girl, police took the case seriously and a large number of personnel were involved assigning multiple tasks. They have analysed more than 100 cameras stating from where she boarded the seven-seater auto rickshaw till 150 meters from the alleged scene of offence, where the girl was seen travelling and walking alone.

“After getting down from the auto, she walked for more than four km. Later took another auto, and then walked alone near the bushes at Ghatkesar and kept answering the calls from police and her parents and have also sent her live location on WhatsApp,” he said.

“After thorough investigation and gathering technical evidence we found that the offence has not taken place and she weaved a false story. Hence the case proved false,” he said.

Narrating how police came to a conclusion that it was a false case, he said that with the help of auto unions, they made a hunt for the suspected auto rickshaw and the suspect and his friends were taken into custody.

The police have also collected call detail records of the victim as well as suspect persons, took their cell phone tower dumps.

“With evidence collected, a lot of discrepancies were observed in the victim’s statement. Later when we presented all the facts before her, the girl confessed that due to family issues she wanted to leave her house, so when she informed her mother that she was kidnapped. Later, on due to police involvement she panicked and out of fear weaved a false story,” Mr. Bhagwat said.

When asked why she identified that particular auto driver as the suspect, the officer said that the victim had tried to fix him as she had a previous dispute with him.

Speaking on the sidelines of the press conference, Mr. Bhagwat said that six months ago she created a similar drama to know one of her friends’ reaction and on the day of alleged offence she told her senior that her cousin was kidnapped and was released only after some ransom was paid.