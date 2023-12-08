ADVERTISEMENT

Pharmacist found dead in Medchal

December 08, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old man working as a pharmacist was found dead at his residence in Medchal on Wednesday night.

Police said that the deceased was identified as Vishnu Prasad. “Prasad was residing with his wife and in-laws at Bank Colony, in Medchal. The family members went to a temple on Wednesday night when he allegedly hanged himself at his residence,” said the police.

The family returned home around 10 p.m. and found that the main door was locked from the inside. “After noticing the body from the window, they broke into the house and rushed him to a nearby hospital. The duty doctors declared him dead and shifted the body for postmortem examination,” added the police

Based on a complaint, a case was booked under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC. The family claimed that he was suffering from personal issues and that they do suspect any foul play in the death.

(Roshini - suicide prevention helpline: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001.)

