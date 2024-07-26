ADVERTISEMENT

Pharma products make up nearly one-third of Telangana’s merchandise exports in 2023-24

Published - July 26, 2024 12:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Pharma products were exported to over 100 countries, according to Telangana Socio Economic Outlook 2024

N RAVI KUMAR
N. RAVI KUMAR

Pharmaceutical product exports from Telangana contributed to 32% of the State’s total merchandise exports, according to Telangana Socio Economic Outlook 2024. The image is used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: SIVAKUMAR PV

Pharmaceutical product exports from Telangana at ₹36,893 crore in 2023-24 contributed to 32% of the State’s total merchandise exports that totalled ₹1,16,182 crore during the fiscal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pharma products were exported to over 100 countries

The sector’s share underscores its pivotal role in Telangana’s export basket. Setting the backdrop for the export performance was the conducive environment created by the State government through a combination of strategic initiatives, policies and infrastructure development. Pharma products were exported to over 100 countries, according to the Telangana Socio Economic Outlook 2024 presented on Thursday.

Telangana is a hub for Life Sciences industry — producing one-third of India’s pharmaceutical products and accounting for one-fifth of the country’s pharma exports. The State is also a leading vaccine producer. Pharmaceutical product exports last fiscal were followed by organic chemicals; aircraft, spacecraft and parts; electrical machinery and equipment; and nuclear reactors, boilers and mechanical appliances exports.

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. emerges as the largest export destination

In terms of export destinations, the U.S. emerges as the largest market receiving 28.16% of the State’s total exports, followed by the UAE at 6.90% and China at 5.20%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Export data from various districts of Telangana in 2023-24 showed that Ranga Reddy was the leading contributor, accounting for 29% of the State’s total exports with an export value of ₹34,249 crore. Medchal Malkajgiri followed by accounting 22% of the exports with ₹25,444 crore, while Sangareddy and Hyderabad districts accounted for 19% (₹21,939 crore) and 17% (₹19,435 crore) respectively. This underscored the significant export activities centred around urban and industrial hubs like Ranga Reddy and their pivotal role in Telangana’s export economy.

In its section on industries, the Socio Economic Outlook report states under the Telangana-Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System (TG-iPASS) that 2,677 units with an investment of ₹28,126 crore and employment potential of 84,929 jobs were approved during 2023-24.

Of these, 1,348 units are operational entailing an investment of ₹5,664.75 crore and creating 32,502 jobs. TG-iPASS, introduced about 10 years ago as TS-iPASS, allows entrepreneurs to obtain all necessary clearances at a single point within specified time limits based on self-certification. The TG-iPASS has been “highly praised nationwide, and the government of India recognised it as one of the best practices under the Ease of Doing Business initiative.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US