Pharma City to be launched this year

Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao said that there were no more obstacles in the way of grounding the Pharma City project at Mucherla, 40 km from here, as the State government had obtained the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) approval and the environmental clearance for it from the Centre.

The land acquisition for 10,000 acres was also over while 2,000 acres more was needed, Mr. Rao told media persons in an informal chat here on Wednesday.

He said the government would launch Pharma City as the world’s biggest pharma cluster this year, something which he would inform the board meeting of Indian Pharmaceutical Association that he would attend in Mumbai in a few days. The same had already been conveyed to the top brass of Piramal group, global conglomerate in pharma industry, seeking its participation.

Mr. Rao also said basic infrastructure at the Pharma City like setting up sub-stations and laying roads had already commenced. The government would have to work on establishing an effluent treatment plant with the objective to make it a pollution-free project.

Making a point that the next decade would unfold with interesting developments in terms of growth story for Telangana, Mr. Rao said the focus would be on giving impetus to electronics, manufacturing, textiles and food processing. The metro rail works would be launched in the old city of Hyderabad after the Jubilee Bus Station- Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station corridor was opened to traffic.

He expressed his conviction to implement the new Municipal Act effectively this year, holding officials responsible for any lapses and taking the public into confidence. The officials would be answerable if building permissions for houses of more than 75 sq yds were not given within 21 days as stipulated under the Act. The permissions would any case go to the applicants on the 21st day either by e-mail or any other electronic mode of communication.

The government would be liberal with the public by accepting on-face value self-certification for permission to houses less than 75 sq yds. The payment of property tax would also be by self-assessment. If the declarations turned out to be false, the punishment as provided in the Act would be imposed at the rate of 25 times that normal charge.

Illegal constructions were earlier looked into by serving notices. But, the Act provided demolition of buildings without any notice. The Collectors would exercise powers to crack down on such structures. They would be asked to constitute six teams each in all districts, except in Rangareddy and Medchal, to regulate the constructions. There would be more teams in the two districts as they were geographically larger in size. All this would start after municipal polls, he added.