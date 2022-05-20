Ph D awarded to Y. Raghunatha Rao
Assistant professor of English in the Department of Humanities at Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) Y. Raghunatha Rao was awarded Ph D by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, for his research on Images of Contemporary India in the Select Fiction of Upamanyu Chatterjee and Amitav Ghosh.
He was guided by professor of English, JNTU-Hyderabad, V. Parvathi, a press release said.
