PG student has close shave as fan falls at OGH

A post-graduate medical student had a miraculous escape while discharging duty at the Osmania General Hospital when a ceiling fan fell, grazing her, on Monday afternoon. The incident occurred in a room of Dermatology department located in the out-patient block. Patients were not present when the accident occurred.

OGH superintendent Dr B Nagender said that the PG student did not receive any external or internal injuries. CT scans too were performed which did not indicate any injuries. The superintendent said that he has issued orders to check the fans and other devices in other sections of the hospital.

A few more such incidents of fans or plaster of Paris from roof crashing to the ground at the hospital was reported in the past few years.